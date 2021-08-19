5 Jefferson County Schools to require masks for a minimum of 2 weeks

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Five Jefferson County Schools will require masks for a minimum of 14 days, according to John Huddleston, the system’s public information officer.

Oak Grove Elementary, Oak Grove High School, Corner High School, Bagley Elementary and Brookville Elementary will all require face masks beginning Monday, Aug. 23. due to “an increase in COVID positive cases and close contacts.”

“For a district this size, this cannot be one size fits all approach,” said Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, Superintendent of Jefferson County Schools. “At this time, we are making these decisions on a school-by-school basis, instead of a district-wide mandate. It should be noted we have our nursing staff monitoring the numbers every day. We will take action when appropriate. However, we also want to point out that there are many schools that have very few COVID cases right now.”

According to the system’s COVID dashboard, there were 274 COVID-19 cases and 771 direct contacts between Aug. 10 and Aug 15 among all of Jefferson County’s schools.