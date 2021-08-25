5 Cullman County schools transitioning to online learning until Sept. 10

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman County Schools announced Wednesday that five campuses will be transitioning to remote learning beginning Friday.

According to a press release, student absences due to COVID-19 are almost at one-third of the student population and CCS will transition the following campuses to online learning:

Good Hope Primary

Good Hope Elementary

Good Hope Middle

Good Hope High

Parkside K-8

The release states that students should attend school on campus Thursday to pick up assignments and equipment. Students will then complete classes virtually until Sept. 10, when they will return to campus with masks required for at least one week.

Athletic practices and games will only continue if they are associated with varsity, regional/area games that would impact end-of-year playoffs. At games, only two people per athlete, cheerleader or band member will be allowed to attend. Any other extracurricular activities will be suspended.

“As always, the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, and staff is our number one priority. Second, to their safety, is the ability to facilitate high-quality learning for all students,” said Cullman County School Superintendent Shane Barnette.

CCS will also require campuses that reach 15% of absences related to COVID-19 mandate masks, and any campus that reaches 20% will transition to remote learning.