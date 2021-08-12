5 children on ventilators at Children’s of Alabama due to COVID-19

Pediatric patients are becoming more isolated as hospitals battle the coronavirus and regulate their operations.
October 02 2021 06:00 pm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Children’s of Alabama is reporting a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 positive pediatric patients, with five of their 22 COVID-19 patients now on ventilators.

According to a press release, the hospital is seeing an uptick in cases “to the community spread of the Delta variant that is impacting younger people, including children.”

At the height of the last surge of the pandemic in January, the hospital’s highest impatient census was 13 COVID-19 positive patients.

The press release cautions, “The threat to Alabama is serious,” and encourages all Alabamians to help keep their community safe by getting vaccinated, masking up and staying socially distanced.

