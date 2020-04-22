4th inmate tests positive for COVID-19, ADOC says

ELBA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed that a fourth inmate in the prison system has tested positive for COVID-19.

ADOC says the inmate was being at the Elba Community Based Facility/Community Work Center at the time of their diagnoses. They have since been transported to the Easterling Correctional Facility and are being held in an isolation cell.

This comes after ADOC confirmed that three inmates had tested positive for the virus with one possibly dying of complications from it.

ADOC has since made the decision was made to quarantine inmates housed at Elba. The inmate population and staff will be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to include taking and recording temperatures twice per day.

Appropriate measures will be taken should an inmate become symptomatic in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19, according to ADOC.

