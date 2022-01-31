COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia county that shares a border with Alabama confirms nearly 50 of its inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

WRBL-TV reports the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday showing 47 positive cases among inmates. It also said more than 420 inmates are currently in quarantine.

The sheriff’s office said the jail currently has more than 900 inmates. In addition, officials said eight employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sheriff Greg Countryman said the jail had been COVID free, but their current situation shows the virus is tough and they’re not out of the woods yet.