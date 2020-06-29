4 Regions banks close due to COVID-19 pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Regions has announced the closing of four of their branches in central Alabama due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The bank says that two Birmingham-area branches in Mountain Brook and Helena have closed after learning that some individuals may have been exposed to the virus. The closure are temporary.

Two other branches, in Pinson and on the UAB campus are closing as the personnel who normally work there have been assigned to other banks that see higher traffic.

“All branches will reopen as soon as possible. Any associates impacted by a potential COVID exposure will remain on quarantine leave and will not return to work until appropriate conditions have been met,” a press release from Regions read.

The closed Mountain Brook branch is located on Culver Road, the Helena branch is off Highway 17 and the Pinson branch is located on Deerfoot Parkway.

