36 residents, 9 staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Birmingham nursing home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — West Hill Health and Rehab released a statement saying there have been 36 residents and nine staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the facility.

West Hill received its first coronavirus case on June 4 and another positive result the next day. Since then, the nursing home says they have taken the “aggressive” step of testing every resident in the facility.

West Hill says the majority of those who tested positive have been asymptomatic.

To fight the spread of COVID-19, West Hill says they have stocked up on PPE supplies for staff, implemented infection control protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines, and closed the facility early to all visitors.

The facility recently hired temporary healthcare employees to all staff providing care to those

residents who have tested positive. All residents, their families and staff members have been notified, according to West Hill.

