3 more ADOC employees test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections was informed Wednesday by three staff members that each of them individually tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee works at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka, Ala. In addition, two staff members employed at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton, Ala. have tested positive for the coronavirus. The three individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers, ADOC reports.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their healthcare provider.

Nineteen cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Six staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.

As of May 13, in concert with medical guidelines for non-emergent medical procedures, the ADOC has resumed necessary community medical appointments. All inmates referred to a community physician, health center, or local hospital for non-emergent appointments or medical procedures will be tested for COVID-19 upon medical provider or facility request, or in accordance with their testing requirements/protocols. All inmates transferred offsite for medical care, as well as the ADOC security personnel transporting them, will adhere to third-party medical providers’ COVID-19 safety protocols to minimize the potential risk of exposure.

As of Wednesday evening, ADOC has not confirmed any additional positive tests among our inmate population. An inmate who previously tested positive at Hamilton Aged & Infirmed is now considered to have recovered from COVID-19 following a medical evaluation by a physician. Currently, five (5) cases of COVID-19 among our inmate population remain active.