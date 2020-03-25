EMA: 3 COVID-19 cases in Etowah County; ADPH has yet to confirm

Health experts are using data from around the world to make projections about what the future might hold for the coronavirus pandemic.

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has announced three positive cases for the coronavirus in Etowah County.

“We are thinking of and praying for these patients, their families and friends also, as they work to recover from the virus,” the EMA said in a press release.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has not confirmed these cases as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. These would be the first cases in Etowah County and would also bring the total number to 389 cases in the state.

The EMA is asking citizens to continue to social distance themselves from others and practice doing other tasks to keep themselves from contracting the virus.

