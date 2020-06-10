3 ADOC employees test positive for coronavirus in latest update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three Alabama Department of Corrections staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the agency reports.

One employee each from Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala., Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka, Ala. and Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton, Ala. tested positive and promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated an investigation to determine if any ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their healthcare providers.

Seventy-five COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active. Twenty-seven staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

The ADOC, as of 12 p.m. Tuesday, ADOC has not confirmed any additional positive tests among its inmate population. Twenty-seven total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among our inmate population, 18 of which remain active.

