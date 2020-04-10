24-hour emotional support hotline available to help with difficulties caused by COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) As COVID-19 continues to spread all around the world, many people may be experiencing stress and other emotional difficulties as a result of the disruptions caused by the illness.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state has almost 3,000 confirmed cases and 58 coronavirus- related deaths.

As everyone in the state of Alabama has been ordered to stay at home in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, isolation can have an adverse effect on people who are dealing with mental illness and whose daily routines have been drastically impacted. Many people are feeling afraid and worried due to the uncertainty of the COVID-19 and feeling isolated from family and friends.



Nationwide, there have been about 17 million unemployment claims as a result of COVID-19 in the last three weeks. As people find themselves without work, emotional and mental stress may begin to pile up on top of other issues in their lives.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker is urging residents who may be in need of counseling or knows someone who may be in need of resources to call the emotional support hotline at (205) 323-7777.



Counselors and volunteers operate the 24/7 hotline and provide assistance to anyone who is experiencing emotional distress.

Birmingham City Council President William Parker says, the council wants to be sure that all residents who are dealing with any emotional or mental distress due to the public health crisis, have a helpful resource that they can call at any time of the day.



The emotional support hotline is available 24/7 for everyone in need, just call (205) 323-7777.

More information on crisis resources can be found at https://crisiscenterbham.org/





