21 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Tuscaloosa County Jail

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to CBS 42 that 21 inmates being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus.
20 of the 21 inmates are asymptomatic and are being held away from the general population. The other inmate has shown symptoms and is being held in a cell by themselves.
Employees are being equipped with PPE and sanitation is being performed. An employee at the jail has also tested positive but TCSO says they contracted the virus outside of the jail. They are currently self-quarantining.
