2020 flu guidelines for children from American Academy of Pediatrics

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — The American Academy of Pediatrics released their new flu guidelines for children in the 2020-21 flu season.

The AAP recommends children as young as 6 months old get the flu vaccination as soon as it’s available.

“Children 6 months through 8 years of age who are receiving influenza vaccine for the first time, who have received only 1 dose ever before July 1, 2020, or whose vaccination status is unknown should be offered vaccination as soon as influenza vaccines become available and should receive 2 doses of vaccine, ideally by the end of October,” the group said.

The CDC said last year’s flu season was a record-tying year for the most deaths in children and teens. The AAP also said 80% of children who die from the flu are not vaccinated.

Dr. Candice Dye, associate professor of pediatrics at UAB, said with the COVID-19 pandemic going on and flu season about to start, people should get the flu shot as soon as possible.

“I think there is a concern that so many people will get it this year that we may run out and so last year for instance in our clinic we ran out of our supplies sooner than we ever have. You don’t want to miss out,” Dye said.

The AAP also said they have updated the vaccine formulations for those 6 months old to 36 months old.

Dye said she expects her primary clinic to receive the flu vaccine within the next two weeks. She said it’s best to not take chances, and also continue to follow the CDC guidelines on protecting yourself from COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, like the flu.

“I think it’ll be hard to tell as we’re going into flu season. Is this flu? Is this COVID? Is it just a regular nasal respiratory infection? If you been vaccinated on normal vaccine series and then have flu on top of that, that is just one more level of protection you’ll have, and I hope with everyone wearing a mask that will help decrease our sharing of germs as well,” she said.

Dye said to get the flu vaccine no later than mid to late October. She said it takes a few weeks for the vaccine to incorporate in the body.

