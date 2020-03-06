2 JSU students have come into contact with coronavirus, school officials confirm

Currently, the students are asymptomatic and not on campus

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB discusses the current state of the coronavirus.According to a letter from the Jacksonville State University (JSU) president, two students have come into contact with someone in Georgia who has contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The exposed students are not showing symptoms and are no longer on campus. They attended classes after being exposed, JSU President Dr. Don Killingsworth, Jr. says.

Dr. Killingsworth sent the following letter was sent to JSU students, faculty, and staff Friday at 12:15 p.m.:

“Dear students, faculty and staff,

While there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State of Alabama nor on JSU’s campus, the administration is committed to keeping our university community informed.

We received notice today that two JSU students have come into contact with someone in Georgia diagnosed with COVID-19. This possible contact occurred six days ago, out-of-state, and the JSU students have no symptoms of COVID-19. Although the students did attend classes after the exposure, they are not currently on campus.

We are working proactively with the Alabama Department of Public Health to protect our campus and community and taking necessary precautions. If the situation changes, we will notify campus.”

