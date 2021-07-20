2 inmates, 3 staff members test positive for COVID-19, DOC says

ELMORE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Correction (ADOC) confirmed Tuesday night that two additional inmates and three additional staff members at its facilities have tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release from ADOC says one inmate from the Draper Quarantine Intake Facility and another from the Elmore Correctional Facility, both in Elmore, have tested positive for the virus.

The release also says that three more staff members — two from Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio and one from Limestone Correctional Facility in Harvest — have tested positive.

It is unclear whether these inmates and staff members are symptomatic.

