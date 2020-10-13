2 football players test positive for coronavirus in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two players on the St. Clair County High School football team have tested positive for the coronavirus, causing the team to go into quarantine.

The news of the positive COVID-19 identification was confirmed Tuesday by Superintendent Mike Howard of the St. Clair County School System.

“We are following quarantining protocols by ADPH and have quarantined the team to be safe because of potential exposure,” Howard wrote in an email.

As a result, the team’s next two football games have been canceled.

