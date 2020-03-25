Alabama’s first coronavirus death confirmed in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jackson County officials confirmed Alabama’s first death related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Wednesday afternoon.

The Jackson County Commission (JCC) confirmed the death in the statement below. The person who died was identified only as a part-time employee with the JCC.

In the statement, JCC Chairman Tim Guffey says anyone who may have come into contact with the employee has been notified, and as of now, none of have tested positive.

The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Wednesday there have been 386 confirmed coronavirus cases in Alabama. In Jefferson County alone, there are 129 confirmed cases.

JCC says that ADPH has been notified and confirmed the death but ADPH tells CBS 42 that they are still investigating the case and have not confirmed the death.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 for the latest developments.

