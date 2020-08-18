15 students, 9 staff members quarantining due to COVID-19 in Shelby County schools

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Shelby County Schools has released test results from student and faculty testing as the academic year just began.

According to the school system, seven students have tested positive for the coronavirus and a total of 15 students are in quarantine due to possible exposure. Two faculty members have tested positive in the school system resulting in nine more having to quarantine as well.

The schools affected by the coronavirus at this time include:

  • Oak Mountain High School
  • Inverness Elementary School
  • Chelsea Middle School
  • Calera High School
  • Helena Intermediate School

No other information has been release at this time. Classes for Shelby County Schools began August 13.

