10,000 boxes of food to be given away at Legion Field May 27

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Together Assisting People (TAP) will be hosting a a drive-thru food giveaway at Legion Field May 27.

TAP is planning on giving away 10,000 boxes of food Wednesday from 2-5 p.m. Their will be more than 200,000 pounds of food given away.

Each vehicle will receive a minimum of three boxes of food and it will be loaded directly into your vehicle. You are encouraged to remain in your vehicle, no walk-ups will be allowed.

Vehicles are asked to approach the Legion Field from the 8th Avenue West direction, turn onto 1st Street West, make a right into the bus lot entering on 6th Avenue West, follow the flow of traffic turning left on Jasper Road and turn left onto 5th Avenue West.

