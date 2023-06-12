BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, the Alabama Partners for Clean Air issued an air quality alert for the ozone. Recently, the east coast has been dealing with its own air quality issues due to the wildfires in Canada.

On Monday, Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joined CBS 42’s Lillian Lalo to talk more about what air quality alerts mean for one’s health. In addition, in light of the Alabama Department of Public Health’s report about the rise of syphilis cases across the state, Reese-Willis discussed symptoms of the disease and what people who have it should do.

Watch the full interview above.