CBS 42 House Calls: How to speed up the vaccination process

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been a week since the state of Alabama opened their vaccination effort for anyone over the age of 16.

During Monday’s CBS 42 House Calls Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis said she does not recommend people get two different vaccines at the same time. Whether it’s a flu shot or another vaccine, Dr. Reese-Willis believes the COVID-19 vaccine should be taken 14 days before any other vaccine.

But can someone get two different COVID-19 vaccines? “Absolutley not,” Dr. Reese-Willis said. If someone received the Pfizer vaccine, she recommends to follow up with the Pfizer vaccine. And same with the Moderna vacccine.

Continue to watch the entire interview for more.

If you have a question and want it answered on CBS 42 House Calls on Monday mornings during the CBS 42 Morning Show. Send us an email housecalls@cbs42.com, or message us on Facebook or Twitter.