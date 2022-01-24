CBS 42 House Calls: Dr. Celeste talks omicron in Alabama, latest tips

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue.

This week, Dr. Celeste discusses the effects of the Omicron variant in the state of Alabama. She also provided tips for anyone who is or isn’t vaccinated for COVID-19.

