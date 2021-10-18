CBS 42 House Calls: Dr. Celeste talks National Respiratory Syncytial Virus Awareness Month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue.

This week, Reese-Willis discusses October being National Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Awareness Month. RSV is a “common and dangerous virus that impacts the respiratory system of children two years old and under,” according to the AARC.

Easy tips to keep children and adults safe from RSV would be wash hands and toys, call your pediatrician, wash hands before holding baby and always remember to sneeze into a tissue so germs do not spread.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel free to send us questions for Dr. Reese-Willis at Housecalls@CBS42.com or message us on Facebook.

The full interview with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis can be watched in the video player above.