CBS 42 House Calls: Dr. Celeste discusses talks proposed COVID-19 vaccine for children, booster shots

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Pfizer has recently asked the FDA to allow COVID shots for children ages 5-11. The shots could begin within a matter of weeks.

We wanted to hear from an expert so we spoke to a local doctor, so we talked to CBS 42 resident doctor Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis about the proposed shot for children.

“We do suspect that they will approve the smaller dose and it will be a smaller a dose for kids,” Reese-Willis said. “It will be less than half the current dose.”

Reese-Willis also discussed the effectiveness of booster shots for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We know via studies that the amount of anti-body levels when you get to the point that you’re six months out from your first dose up to 8 months out from your first does, those antibodies levels lower significantly after 8 months, so getting a booster dose is simply a reminder to your immune system ‘Hey, remember this virus, we want to make sure that we remember it and continue to make antibodies to fight off this infection.'”

