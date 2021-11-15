CBS 42 House Calls: Dr. Celeste discusses Seasonal Affective Disorder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue.

This week, Dr. Celeste discusses the signs of SAD, the Seasonal Affective Disorder, as fall arrives across the country. Her recommendations to try and avoid the effects of Season affective disorder are to spend more time outside, exercise, a healthy diet, and if needed, medications with some light therapy. But most importantly, see friends and family when possible.

