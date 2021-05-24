CBS 42 House Calls: Dr. Celeste discusses how to get relief from arthritis, more

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue.

Dr. Celeste spoke with CBS 42 Morning News on Monday about the steps someone could take to get some relief if they suffer from arthritis, plus she answered viewer questions.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis. Feel free to send us questions for Dr. Reese-Willis at Housecalls@CBS42.com or message us on Facebook.