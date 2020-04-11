Burning Man festival now canceled because of Coronavirus

(WIAT) — There won’t be a burning man festival this year in Nevada, at least not physically.



Marian goodell, the festival’s c-e-o, announced the festival would be virtual this year because of Coronavirus.

The annual nine-day festival would have taken place august 30th to September 7th in northwestern Nevada.



The festival welcomes people from all over the world to experience eclectic costumes, art installations and musical performances and usually brings in crowds of about 80-thousand.

