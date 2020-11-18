Health professionals respond to FDA approval of the First at home Covid-19 tests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Americans nationwide will soon be able to administer their own at-home coronavirus test in only 30 minutes.

This comes after the FDA approves the use of Lucira Health’s At Home COVID-19 test kits through an emergency use authorization.

Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association says he does have concerns for people who test negative when using the kit, he says it could be a false negative and the status can change within a day.

He encourages people to be aware of their exposure history and symptoms their showcasing to see if they need to be retested.

Another challenge Williamson believes states will face includes the difficulties of keeping an accurate account of coronavirus cases.

“Right now people have tests done at laboratories or done by health care professionals that have an affirmative duty to report. But it’s then going to be incumbent on the person that prescribed it to get the results back and report that,” Williamson said.

Williamson says when at-home testing is available widespread the numbers the public will get regarding the latest covid data will be lower. However, he says this has a great potential to reduce coronavirus spread by increasing the number of people who know they have been infected.

