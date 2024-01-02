BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Dr. Kelli Tapley with Birmingham Pediatric Associates says RSV symptoms can mimic the flu but in more severe cases the signs are clear.

“You get pre-substantial fevers, increased work of breathing some of those children need hospitalization,” said Tapley.

Hospitalization is what health officials want to avoid especially as students are heading back to the classroom.

“The best advice I can give them is if a child’s sick, stay home. If they’ve got fever, stay home.” Tapley said.

Like Dr. Tapley, Dr. Peily Song with Children’s Hospital says he has seen more and more parents have their children checked for RSV and the flu ahead of the new school semester, as there is concern with a possible spike among children.

“This year has been, there’s been lots of kids getting sick back-to-back or back-to-back to back and a lot of parents have worried about their kids,” said Song.

With the possibility of RSV causing a severe fever, a lower tract infection even decreased levels of oxygen among children diagnosed with severe cases of RSV, doctors want both parents and teachers to see the signs in hopes of preventing a spread.

“Just try to do your best to kind of keep the kids, the hygiene with hand sanitizer. Washing their hands.” said Song.

Dr. Song says although he’s concerned about school aged kids, kids in preschool or day care are the ones to keep an eye on as they are more likely to contract more severe symptoms.