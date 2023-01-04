The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine is prepared on January 7, 2022. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN /AFP via Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — We are entering the new year with a new variant of COVID-19 — XBB 1.5. Doctors said it’s a sub-variant of omicron that is highly contagious.

The Alabama Department of Public Health currently reports nearly 2,700 COVID-19 cases in the state. Health leaders expect case counts to go up following the holidays.

Dr. Wesley Willeford with the Jefferson County Department of Health said he hopes vaccines and booster shots can help protect people from the new strains that are expected in the future.

“We will continue to see new variants come about and that’s what we’re seeing here. It’s one that seems to be easier to spread from person to person than the last version,” Dr. Willeford said.

Dr. Willeford said getting vaccinated and boosted are the best ways to protect yourself. It also increases your chances of less severe symptoms if you get the virus.

Dr. Willeford said it’s still too soon to tell if this variant is more severe than previous ones, as research is being done to learn more about the new strain.

