Heading to Orange Beach this summer? Be prepared to pay for parking

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – A major change just started Friday at Orange Beach.

There is now a fee to park along the beach access points owned by Gulf State Park.

Fees, which began Friday, April 23, are as follows:

$3.00 – 2 hours for a personal vehicle

$5.00 – 4 hours for a personal vehicle

$10.00 – All day for a personal vehicle

$15.00 – All day for passenger vans

$30.00 – All day for buses or large RVs

Kiosks are located at the following access points and accept cash (exact change only) and credit cards:

Gulf State Park Fishing and Education Pier (20800 East Beach Boulevard, Gulf Shores)

Gulf Shores Beach Pavilion (22250 East Beach Boulevard, Gulf Shores)

Romar Beach (24450 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach)

Cotton Bayou (25900 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach)

Alabama Point (27853 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach)

Shell Lot (28273 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach)

Those who don’t live in Orange Beach can purchase an annual parking pass for $100.

Veterans, regardless of which state they live in, can park for free at all state park beach access points.

Through an agreement with the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Orange Beach residents will be issued up to two parking passes per household free of charge. They can be obtained at Orange Beach City Hall (4099 Orange Beach Boulevard).

The annual parking pass and veteran parking pass can be obtained at Gulf State Park Headquarters (20115 State Park Road, Gulf Shores). Veterans will need to present an ID and verification of their service.

Orange Beach residents – those who possess a valid Alabama driver’s license with a physical address inside the Orange Beach city limits – can purchase a third parking pass at Orange Beach City Hall or Gulf State Park Headquarters for $25.

The annual, non-resident pass, third Orange Beach resident pass, and veteran parking pass will expire at the end of each calendar year.

The new parking fees apply year-round, and receipts/passes (excepting annual passes) must be displayed on the dashboard of parked cars. Annual passes must be taped in the lower-left corner of the front windshield (driver’s side).

Backcountry trailhead parking remains free.