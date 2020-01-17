Head Start program to be offered by alternate agency in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala., (WIAT) — The Walker County Board of Education voted to relinquish the Head Start grant at the conclusion of the current school year and plans to add additional First Class Pre-K classes.

The Superintendent, Joel Hagood says the decision to broaden services to approximately 250 more children in the county with 13 additional pre-k classes was well thought out.

Headstart is a federal program that provides early childhood education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to children and families.

Now the board is looking at Jasper area family services to take over the program. The agency will have to apply with the federal government by July 1st.