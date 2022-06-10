TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa native Kennis Croom was shot and killed in Meridian, MS on Thursday while responding to a domestic violence call. He later died at a local hospital.

The call was placed due to a dispute between Dante Bender and his significant other, Brittney Jones. Bender fled the scene in Meridian after allegedly killing both Jones and Croom, and is now in police custody.

Eutaw Police Chief Tommy Johnson says his entire police department staff is heartbroken to hear about Croom’s death. The Meridian officer used to work alongside Johnson at Eutaw Police Department.

“When I got the call yesterday, it devastated me,” Johnson said. “He loved doing what he was doing and paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect and serve.”

Croom began his career in law enforcement in 2013 and has served as an officer at different police agencies in Alabama and Mississippi.

Along with Johnson, Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner is keeping the Croom family in his prayers.

“I’ve known him his entire life,” Tyner said. “We’ve been very close friends and it was just shocking when I got the call last night.”

Tyner says funeral arrangements have been set and will take place June 18th at Shelton State Community College.