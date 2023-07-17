Tonight, the sky will remain hazy as smoke has filtered down to the deep south. We will start to see a clearing sky through the start of the day tomorrow with less of the milky skyline visible by lunch across central and north Alabama Tuesday.

Tomorrow will be another great pool day. It gets hot quickly though, so be prepared for taking breaks during the heat of the day. Temperatures will already be warming into the mid to upper 80s by mid morning tomorrow.



UV Index will also be very high so pack the sunscreen.

Although much of the day stays dry, a complex of thunderstorms will be moving through the Tennessee valley tomorrow which will result in some evening showers and storms Tuesday night. This will impact the north east quadrant of our viewing area primarily. Some of these storms will be able to produce locally heavy rain, strong winds, and some frequent lightning.

Wednesday: The heat returns in full force as a ridge of high pressure builds in. This will allow temperatures to flirt with 100 degrees. Most spots will top out close to that. The feels like temperatures by Wednesday will return to 108°-110°. Wednesday will be the hottest day we have all week.



Late Week Relief: We will start to see temperatures trending down by the weekend as the dome of heat subsides and that allows for our next trough to slide through. That brings some rain and storms late Friday into Saturday. This will help to alleviate some of the intense heat but highs will only drop back to seasonable values.