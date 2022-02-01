HOOVER, Ala, (WIAT) — Most gym goers know – the first week of January is typically the most crowded time of the year to get a workout in. By February of most years, many of those resolutioners stop resoluting. Not in Birmingham’s Inverness community.

Many folks there are sticking to their routines. At Club4 Fitness, the gym saw their January enrollment numbers spike like a pre-pandemic year – and the number of members checking in hasn’t dropped.

“Compared to other Januarys, this one is no different. COVID has been a challenge but the demand for fitness is high. I think the community’s desire to feel good and be healthy has been a positive response as well.”

Folks sticking to their resolutions has been good for business for Club4 fitness as they plan to open their fourth location in the Birmingham area.

“The gym here is extremely busy at the peak times,” Cory Norris, Club4 Regional Manager said. “The community has done a lot for us and they’re helping get the word out more than anything. People are showing up to do small group training again.”

Club4 fitness as they plan to open their fourth location in the Birmingham area in 2022.

