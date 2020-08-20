Harris formally nominated as Biden running mate

10 PM UPDATE: We now have Tropical Depression Thirteen located in the central Atlantic ocean. Likely to become a Tropical Storm by this time tomorrow and if that happens, will receive the name Josephine. At this time the track brings 13 north of the major islands of Puerto Rico, DC, and Cuba and entering the Florida Straights by Sunday night. A slight jog to the north early next could very well bring the tropical system into the Gulf of Mexico by Monday.

Right now, Tropical Depression thirteen has winds of 35 mph and will bring Tropical Storm conditions to the north Leeward islands by Friday night. Heavy rainfall will begin for these areas beginning late Friday.

There is a risk of Tropical storm conditions in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Friday night and Saturday and tropical Storm Watches could be required for these islands tomorrow. Interests there should closely monitor the progress of this system.

The long term projections are still quite uncertain at this time. The details of intensity will change as this system interacts with the Greater Antilles over the weekend. We will continue monitoring the situation and bring you information as Tropical Depression Thirteen evolves.

Another area of interest is in the Eastern Caribbean. This storm is likely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm within the next 48 hours. Models are in good agreement that this storm will move towards the Yucatan Peninsula but there are quite a bit of model variations after that. Yes, some of the models bring that storm through the central Gulf and towards Alabama, but projection will become much more focused as we get into the weekend.

For now, be advised there is the potential for 2 Gulf Storms next week. As far as the strength, intensity and exact track of either of those storms, that is limited at this time.