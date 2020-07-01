Let’s talk firework safety this Fourth of July (and launch some too)

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — With only days away from the Fourth of July holiday, firework season is in full bloom.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some cities have canceled their shows. Some shop owners expect their sales of amateur fireworks to spike, which comes with its own risks.

A boxed firework sold at Perrin’s Firework Shed on US 280.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, at least five people died and 5,900 were injured in firework-related accidents in 2018.

Trey Perrin of Perrin’s Fireworks Shed on Hwy. 280 spoke to CBS 42 about firework safety, but had some firework fun along the way.

Perrin’s Firework Shed storefront.

When lighting any firework, Perrin suggests using a grill lighter to light the firework and immediately backing off from the firework after the fuse catches flame.

“There’s some fountain stuff here, which the smaller kids like because they last a while,” Perrin said while explaining one of the fountain-like fireworks. “They put out some good colors, but they don’t make a whole lot of noise, so they’re good around the house because they don’t burst up in the air.”

Perrin said there were some things to look out for before liftoff. When lighting fireworks that launch into the air, Perrin suggests:

Be on the lookout for telephone lines and trees. Do not fire near them

Angle the firework toward a safe area

Using a grill lighter to light the firework

Back off from the firework immediately after the fuse catches flame

Perrin’s Fireworks Shed is stocked and ready for the season. However, Perrin said that due to demand, it is better for customers to come sooner rather than later.

“We’re expecting it to be big. It’s be good if people could come early,” he said. “Usually everybody waits until the last minute. With everything going on, we would like to kinda spread people out, it’d be best for everybody.”

