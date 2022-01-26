HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) – The Hanceville Police Department and entire community are mourning the loss of one of their own. Lieutenant Kevin Pounders passed away Saturday night after a stroke caused by complications from COVID-19.

Lt. Pounders began his battle with the virus in October 2021. According to Hanceville Assistant Police Chief Adam Hadder, he says Kevin was improving after his bought with the virus, which is what makes the whole situation even harder.

“Even though he had been in the hospital for so long, it also didn’t seem fair as hard as he had fought. You know, we thought he was going to make it out, and of course he didn’t. We were all just devastated. Still are,” Hadder said.

He says the community lost a dedicated officer too soon.

“He’s going to be missed,” Hadders said.

Hadder says Lt. Pounders was a big teddy bear at heart and was a dedicated servant in the community.

“He loved kids. He did everything he could in law enforcement to help those…he helped everybody, but especially kids,” Hadder said.

Although the community is devastated, Hadder says they are going to be there for the family every step of the way.

“Just trying to help them in any way we can and just being there for them. And the community is there for them also,” Hadder said.

There will be a service for Lt. Pounders at the Hanceville Civic Center Feb. 4 at 2 p.m.