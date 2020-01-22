Hanceville Fire and Rescue begin using portable speed bumps

HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Hanceville Fire and Rescue has added another tool to their trucks to help keep first responders safe.

The station recently purchased portable speed bumps to encourage drivers to slow down while first responders are working a scene.

Bart Absher, the Hanceville Assistant Fire Chief says he bought the bump to help keep his crews alive.

“To be safe. Just slow down, go across it at very minimal speed and move on about their day,” Absher said.

Absher says oftentimes, drivers don’t slow down or move over when first responders are on the side of the road. They just speed by.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, traffic incidents are the number one cause of law enforcement deaths.

The portable speed bump doesn’t cause damage to vehicles. Drivers are supposed to slow to 15-20 miles per hour while traveling over the bump.

The portable speed bump cost the fire station roughly $1,000. The kit includes the bump, a sign, and traffic cones.

“Oh yes, it is worth every dime. If all my guys go home every day at the end of every shift, it’s well worth every penny,” said Absher.

Hanceville is the only DOT approved fire station to have the portable bump in Alabama.

LATEST POSTS