Hamilton pastor dies after 6-week battle with COVID-19

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A church in Hamilton, Ala. is mourning the loss of their pastor. Brother Michael Stancil lost his battle to COVID-19 on December 26 after a six-week battle.

Fulton Bridge Baptist church was started over a century ago. The church deacon tells me this is the first time they have lost a presiding pastor in the church’s history. Now, they are planning how they can best honor Pastor Michael Stancil.

Stancil was a pastor at Fulton Bridge for nine years. Church leaders that worked closely with him said to know him was to love him.

“He was deeply loved here at this church.” said Gary Mixon; Chairman of the Deacons.

The church made changes during the pandemic to adhere to guidelines. Stancil would stand on the front steps and preach to the congregation in the parking lot. Sonny Nix, the vice-chairman of deacons said he was one of the best pastors the church ever had.

“I had hoped, I had prayed that he would survive and would be back here with us,” Nix said. “But I too know that the Lord knows a lot more than I do.”

Three weeks after contracting COVID-19, Stancil had to be transported to a hospital in Little Rock, Arkansas for treatment. He had a staph infections, was on a ventilator, and was in septic shock, causing his organs to fails

“Not only have we lost a pastor, we’ve lost a brother,” Mixon said. We lost a friend. His wife lost a husband. His children lost a father.”

Mixon said Stancil was a healthy guy and didn’t have any underlying health conditions. He was 49 years old when he passed, and leaves behind his wife Michelle and their two children.

A private graveside service will be held Wednesday morning in Russellville. The family plans to hold a celebration of life service when it’s safe to do so.