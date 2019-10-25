Halloween safety concerns following murder of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Halloween is less than a week away and with all that has happened in the Tom Brown Village community, parents are thinking ahead to Halloween safety.

The Birmingham Housing Authority says they’re organizing a trunk or treat even in Tom Brown for Halloween. They hope this will put parents at ease, knowing the kids will be in one area instead of walking through the neighborhood.

Grief counselors were brought in to help families cope with the news of Kamille Mckinney’s kidnapping and murder. Counselors suggest encouraging the conversation with children and answering their questions honestly.

If this Halloween holiday is bringing on anxiety for parents, counselors suggest making a family plan before the trick or treating begins.

“Some type of boundaries and common sense. Sometimes, not all kids need to have a mask. Go in groups that you are familiar with. Maybe keep the events within your neighborhood,” said Tiffany Elliott, Marriage and Family Therapist Associate.

The Birmingham Housing Authority says there will be police patrolling through the Tom Brown neighborhood on Halloween. They hope to get more information on security measures in the days ahead.

