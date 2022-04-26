BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – A new report found that more than half of Alabama’s first-time teachers are leaving their jobs within their first three years.

The Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services published findings this week and looked at retention rates across the state.

“Our commission specific objective is to advise the governor and the legislature on the evaluation of services,” said Assistant Director Patrick Dean.

Dean said the apolitical group was formed in 2019. The team has been studying the teacher workforce.

“We have a very difficult first-time teacher turnover. In the first 3 years of a new teacher’s life in a public education setting, in a public classroom, Pre-K through 12th grade, they’re not making it 3 years most of the time,” said Dean.

While some of the teachers will remain in public education or take other jobs within a school district, there is a cost to the churn, Dean said.

“That kind of turnover creates a high cost for our schools, for our administrators, for our taxpayers,” said Dean.

Other southern states have also had trouble keeping educators. Support programs like mentoring have shown some success, Dean said.

School districts like Bessemer City Schools are trying to get creative with incentives.

“We are partnering with some of our universities to develop cohorts so our employees, present employees can go back to school and receive their masters or certification to keep them here,” said Superintendent Dr. Autumn Jeter.

Jeter added there were other guidelines that employees would need to follow, but if all were met, the fees would be shared between the individual, the school system, and the university or college.

While district leaders attend colleges to find education majors and host job fairs, there are fewer people going into the field.

Bessemer is among the districts recruiting retirees and people in other professions who are looking to make a switch and an impact.

“If we don’t get the necessary personnel in all of our districts across the state, we’re really going to have begin re-thinking what education looks like,” said Jeter.

There are some districts with above average retention rates. The commission hopes other districts can learn from methods that are successful.

“We can start by looking at what some of these successful districts and figure out what they are doing better or different that could be deployed statewide,” said Dean.

To view the full report from the Alabama Commission on the Evaluation of Services, click here.