Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton announce engagement

(NEXSTAR) — On Tuesday, Blake Shelton announced Gwen Stefani “saved” his 2020 by saying yes.
Stefani shared the news on Instagram. Shelton made the engagement announcement on Twitter by saying: “Thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!”
The couple first met while taping The Voice in 2015.
Last week, Stefani won her first CMT Music Award for collaborative video of the year for her duet with Shelton on “Nobody But You.”
The couple shared a hug and drinks together and expressed their love for one another in their recorded speech. “What is happening in my life?” Stefani exclaimed.
