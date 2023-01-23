MONDAY NIGHT: Cold and mostly clear. Lows dipping into the 30s, with most spots getting below freezing.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Much of Tuesday will be dry, with a decent breeze picking up in the afternoon. Highs reach the mid 50s Tuesday afternoon. Clouds begin to fill in by late afternoon ahead of our next round of storms. Rain moves into parts of West and Northwest Alabama by 8-9 pm, with heavy rain pushing from west to east overnight.

For the northern 2/3rds of Alabama, this will simply be a round of heavy rain and gusty winds, but enough unstable air will build in across South Alabama to support severe weather.

The rain exits the state by mid-morning Wednesday, and temperatures drop through the day Wednesday as colder air moves in behind the cold front.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Chilly and dry weather persists through the end of the work-week. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s with lows in the 30s Thursday morning and 20s Friday morning.

THE WEEKEND: Temperatures rebound into the mid 50s in the afternoons and 40s at night through the weekend, but rain showers return to the forecast by Sunday.

