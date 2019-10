BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham will join 49 other cities in attempting to break a Guinness World Record.

The software company Tautachrome is looking to host the largest augmented reality scavenger hunt called ARk Hunt 2019.

Participants will have from Sept. 20 to Sept. 27 to locate 15 ARks in the designated locations. The hunt will all be ran through an app on users’ smartphones.

The scavenger hunt will be dishing out $10,000 during the week-long event.

For more information, click here.