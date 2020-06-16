Guest attempting ‘baseball-style slide’ cracks glass on suspension bridge in Tennessee

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The SkyBridge at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park was closed on Monday when the bridge’s glass panels cracked after a guest attempted a “baseball-style slide,” the park said in a statement.

On Monday night, a guest “opting not to comply” with posted rules tried to slide across the glass portion of the suspension bridge.

When the guest landed on the glass, a metal object in the person’s clothing chipped the glass and caused “noticeable cracks in the protective top layer of one glass panel,” the park said in the statement.

No one was injured, and guests were not in danger.

The park replaced the broken glass with temporary cedar planks and reopened to guests on Tuesday.

The suspension bridge stretches 680 feet and includes three 5-foot-by-5-foot glass panels, for a total of 75 square feet of clear view down to the forest below.

The park says the glass is three-ply, meaning there’s an upper layer that only serves to protect the bottom layers.

Damage to the top layer would not affect the bridge’s structural integrity, the park said.

