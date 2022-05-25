MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — As one campaign ends, another begins. That was the message from Gov. Kay Ivey Tuesday night after winning the Republican primary outright.

“Y’all, we did it,” Ivey said to a crowd of cheering supporters at the Renaissance hotel.

Ivey avoided a runoff against eight primary challengers. Former Trump ambassador Lindy Blanchard and businessman Tim James posed the biggest challenge, but fell short.

Ivey will face the Democratic candidate in November.

“The Democrats are going to try to do everything they can to take back the power in this state and we cannot let them reverse the progress we’ve made in Alabama,” Ivey said.

But it’s not clear yet who will be on the Democratic ticket in the general election.

A June election runoff will decide whether it’s Yolanda Flowers or Malika Sanders-Fortier. Flowers received the most Democratic votes at 34%. She says she disagrees with Ivey on issues like permitless concealed carry, and thinks overall, a governor should be more accessible.

“She needs to go into these places. She does not need to be so far away to where people cannot touch her. There’s a lot more I could go on — education, oh my Lord,” Flowers said.

But Ivey’s support is strong. She won with more than 54 percent of the vote and has high approval ratings. Senate President Pro Tem Greg Reed (R – Jasper) says the legislature has a good relationship with Ivey and he’s glad to know she’ll likely be in office a second term.

“We’ve dealt with the coronavirus, we’ve had some challenges, but I think our state has had some real progress in the midst of some of those difficulties. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with Gov. Ivey.”

According to the Secretary of State’s website, the primary turnout yesterday was 23%.