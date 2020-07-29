Group of high school athletes doing yard work free of charge

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A group of Hewitt-Trussville High School athletes spent their summer working as “Free Lawn Care’ – the name is self-explanatory. Their mission has been to do just about any yard work for their area’s seniors or people with disabilities – many of whom wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford professional landscaping.

“I pitched that to them this summer and things had slowed down because of the coronavirus,” Matthew Antkoviak, the group’s assembler said. “I wasn’t working, these guys weren’t working, so I said why don’t we go do some good?”

He had been doing similar work last summer and realized many people can’t afford the work he does.

Free Lawn Care started with a single lawnmower and a weed whacker. Now, after donation and scouring their own houses, they have a trailer with multiple mowers and a variety of tools.

Their rideable lawnmower went out of commission while CBS 42 was with them.

When they show up to a house, they take any assignment they’re given. Antkoviak said they’ve dealt with everything. They’ve dealt with 4-foot tall grass, exterminating a snake and just about everything in between.

“Those guys are blessings,” a homeowner of one of the homes the young men worked on said. “You have no idea how much that means for someone who is disabled.”

They certainly haven’t been afraid to get their hands dirty.

Now, as school is set to start up in only a couple of weeks, the young men will be making their final stops. Throughout the summer, Antkoviak said they’ve been so busy that there was a two week wait period before they could make it to a house.

Antkoviak said the Free Lawn Care group will be back next year.

