Greater New Heights Baptist Church to host food giveaway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, there will be another community food giveaway. The drive-thru event is located at Greater New Heights Baptist Church on 34th Avenue North.

The food drive runs from noon until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Everyone is invited to stop by and pick up a prepared meal.

It’ll be a on first come, first serve basis.{###}

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Community Events

More CBS 42 Community Events