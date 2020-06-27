BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, there will be another community food giveaway. The drive-thru event is located at Greater New Heights Baptist Church on 34th Avenue North.
The food drive runs from noon until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.
Everyone is invited to stop by and pick up a prepared meal.
It’ll be a on first come, first serve basis.{###}
LATEST POSTS
- Greater New Heights Baptist Church to host food giveaway
- Couple charged in COVID-19 fraud received over $1.4 million, prosecutors say
- Trump wrongly diverted $2.5B for border wall, court rules
- Gadsden family that lost 3 to COVID-19 says disregard for health precautions is ‘heartbreaking’
- Man takes a swim in Bass Pro Shops aquarium, police work to identify him