Greater New Heights Baptist Church to host food giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, there will be another community food giveaway. The drive-thru event is located at Greater New Heights Baptist Church on 34th Avenue North.

The food drive runs from noon until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

Everyone is invited to stop by and pick up a prepared meal.

It’ll be a on first come, first serve basis.{###}

