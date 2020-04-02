Greater Birmingham Humane Society reopens Thursday as pet food pantry

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Birmingham Humane Society will reopen Thursday as a “pet relief center.”

Workers will provide supplies, toys and food for pet owners. According to the group’s Facebook page, it is running low on dry adult cat and kitten food. Feel free to leave supplies by our front door if it is after hours.

GBHS will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to get food and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to donate food.

